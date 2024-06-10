Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

