Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Critical Survey

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $3.38 billion 1.24 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -12.10

Kingold Jewelry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 45.41, indicating that its share price is 4,441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kingold Jewelry and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alight beats Kingold Jewelry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Free Report)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

