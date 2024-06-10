Kohl’s Co. (KSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

