KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,851 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,844. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

