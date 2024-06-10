La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.0 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

