La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.0 %
La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25.
La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
