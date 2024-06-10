Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 224,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

