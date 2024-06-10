Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About Lennar



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

