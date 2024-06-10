Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

LXEO opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

