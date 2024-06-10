Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.9 %

LAC stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.