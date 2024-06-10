Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

LAC stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

