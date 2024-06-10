Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.9 %
LAC stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
