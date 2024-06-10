Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110,494 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $213.19. 227,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,388. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.58. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

