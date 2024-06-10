Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of YETI worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in YETI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in YETI by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

YETI Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 326,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,405. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

