Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 157,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

