Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Five Below alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Five Below Trading Down 3.2 %

FIVE stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 566,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.