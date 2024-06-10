Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.62. 249,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,118. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

