Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. 271,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

