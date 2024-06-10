Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Intuit by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $567.82. The stock had a trading volume of 360,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.58 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

