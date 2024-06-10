Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,885 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Raymond James by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.79. 64,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

