Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,189 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $76.05. 1,693,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,505. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.