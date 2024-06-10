Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.08. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

