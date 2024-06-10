Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,485 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 83,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,615. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.