Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $553,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Masimo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,136. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.