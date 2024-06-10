Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRO
Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of MRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.31. 1,053,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Oil
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.