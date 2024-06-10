Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.31. 1,053,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

