Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MA opened at $448.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.48. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
