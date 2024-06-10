Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $448.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.48. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.