Metahero Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Metahero has a market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $583,897.77 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003525 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

