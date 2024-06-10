Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $146.21 million and approximately $106,797.00 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.7385861 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,561.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

