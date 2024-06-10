MGIC Investment Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTG)

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

