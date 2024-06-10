Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Reduced by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

