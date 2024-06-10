MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

