Mitie Group plc (MITFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 20th

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

