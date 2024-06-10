Mitie Group plc (MITFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 20th

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mitie Group Price Performance
Shares of MITFY stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.
Mitie Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- When GameStop Stock Spikes, Here’s the 7 Meme Stocks That Follow
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.