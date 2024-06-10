Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Moody’s by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 388,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102,422 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $403.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

