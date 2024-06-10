Moonbeam Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $245.12 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00046927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,534,535 coins and its circulating supply is 866,439,131 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

