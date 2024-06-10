Morgan Stanley Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $140.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $118.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. Targa Resources has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Targa Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

