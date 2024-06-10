Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.15 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

