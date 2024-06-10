Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $204,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

URI opened at $643.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $673.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.24 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

