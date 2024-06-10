Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,669,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 315.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amcor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,845 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.