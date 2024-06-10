Mosley Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,127 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

