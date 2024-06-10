Mosley Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $849.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $432.34 and a fifty-two week high of $856.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

