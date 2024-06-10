Mosley Wealth Management Invests $8.95 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 8.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

