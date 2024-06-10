Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $262.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.