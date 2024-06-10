Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $409,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

