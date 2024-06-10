Mosley Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,262,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

