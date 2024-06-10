Mosley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 648 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 86.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 118.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $449.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

