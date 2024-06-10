Mosley Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $211.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average is $200.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

