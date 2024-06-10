Mosley Wealth Management Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 327,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 843,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 65,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.