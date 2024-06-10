Mosley Wealth Management Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

