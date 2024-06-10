Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Movado Group Stock Up 0.5 %
MOV opened at $26.20 on Monday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $581.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
