Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 17th (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 17th. Nano Nuclear Energy had issued 2,562,500 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 11.8 %
NASDAQ:NNE opened at $6.75 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
