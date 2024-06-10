Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 223,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

