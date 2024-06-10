National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.23. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$28.88. The firm has a market cap of C$903.43 million, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.
Insider Activity at Lithium Americas
In other news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Insiders have bought 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $54,178 over the last three months. 7.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
