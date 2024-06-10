Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.04

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 34882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Navient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Navient by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Navient by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Navient by 89.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 196,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Navient by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

